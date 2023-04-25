Sarah Huckabee Sanders rips Biden's campaign launch video: 'Lack of energy and enthusiasm'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized the lack of enthusiasm from President Biden after he announced his re-election campaign with a video ad instead of live address. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Sanders said Biden can't offer the energy and change that Americans are looking for in 2024.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: The biggest problem that Joe Biden has is that he has a terrible record to run on. ... Every single thing his administration touches, they screw up. And he is trying to sell this to our country as a good thing. Not only does he have a terrible record to run on, I think the [campaign] video shows the lack of energy and enthusiasm that he has and I think, frankly, that the country has to see him get reelected. … I think people are looking for excitement, They're looking for change, they're looking for energy. And that's far from what I think they're going to get from Joe Biden or his campaign.

It's almost like one of those stories you listen to on the Calm app to help you go to sleep, instead of firing you up and getting you ready to get somebody re-elected. It seems to have the opposite effect than you would look for in a campaign video.

Biden announced that he and Vice President Harris will seek re-election in a video released early Tuesday morning.

In the video titled "Freedom," President Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden, 80, said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

The announcement comes four years to the day that Biden announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election, which he eventually won over former President Donald Trump.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.