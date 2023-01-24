Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls out Biden White House: Karine Jean-Pierre has a 'terrible story to tell'

Despite growing pressure from reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has given few answers from the podium on questions surrounding President Biden's growing classified documents scandal. As a former White House press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed the lack of answers from the White House on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, arguing that Jean-Pierre has a "terrible story to tell."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SHREDDED AFTER DODGES ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: ‘NOT QUALIFIED FOR THIS JOB’

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: It's important that reporters other than Peter Doocy are finally starting to hold her feet to the fire and finally starting to ask hard questions and not giving a free pass. I've actually been happy about the way that the White House press corps has finally started to push for real answers from this White House. Now, unfortunately, they haven't gotten any, but they are at least starting to aggressively ask questions. Certainly not letting them off the hook. The way that they have been treated over the last couple of years is nothing compared to the intensity and the criticism that we had during the Trump administration. But I'm glad to see that they're at least starting to ask hard questions. I wish we could get some answers, but frankly, [Karine Jean-Pierre] has a terrible story to tell. The difference is when I was in the Trump administration, we had a great story to tell. The economy was booming. Our country was safer. Our border was more secure. Things that were positive were happening. She doesn't have any of those things to talk about, and that makes her job infinitely harder.

It's hard to know whether she either just doesn't get it because she's not being given the information or she just doesn't know how to communicate effectively. That's a question I would leave to her. I'm just glad they're starting to put pressure. I think the American people deserve a lot better answers than they're getting out of this White House.