Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gubernatorial
Published

Sarah Huckabee Sanders accuses Arkansas paper of bias for printing opponent's op-ed after 'refusing' hers

The Arkansas Democratic-Gazette published a piece from Sanders' Democratic opponent, Chris Jones

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Biden presidency is a 'failure', we see it everyday Video

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Biden presidency is a 'failure', we see it everyday

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to weigh in on inflation, a likely recession and Biden's climate bill.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders took aim at the Arkansas Democratic-Gazette (ADG) over what she deemed was a "double standard" between how the paper treats her versus her Democratic opponent. 

Last week, the ADG printed an op-ed written by Sanders' rival Chris Jones, who accused Sanders of being "absent" on the subject of education and raising the pay of teachers. 

"When I released my plan, I invited Sanders to participate in this important statewide conversation. Unfortunately, she's still an unexcused absence on education at this time," Jones wrote Thursday. 

Well, according to Sanders, the ADG did not afford the same opportunity for her to lay out her education plan, telling her Twitter followers there's a "reason Americans don't trust the media. 

SARAH SANDERS WINS REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: AP

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, speaks during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This February, I reached out to @ArkansasOnline to publish a column outlining my education priorities as governor. They refused," Sanders wrote Monday. "The reason? Discovered on an internal email accidentally sent to my staff… They said it was too ‘campaign-y’ and wanted me to purchase an ad."

TRUMP DOESN'T RULE OUT BACKING BRIAN KEMP IN GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Sanders then shared a screenshot of ADG editorial page editor David Barham, who told a colleague, "I dunno. Should I tell her to buy an ad?" later adding, "This seems very campaign-y. But I don't know if we've done this sort of thing before on Voices."

In a separate email shared by Sanders, Barham is seen telling the campaign, "Thank you for considering us. But because Mrs. Sanders is a candidate for office, this wouldn't work for our Voices page," suggesting to reach out to Voices editor Brenda Looper for questions about the paper's policies. 

Democratic Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. 

Democratic Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones.  (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

"Americans know the liberal media has one set of rules for Republicans and another for Democrats… But they can’t - and won’t - silence me or YOU," Sanders tweeted. "That’s why I’ve taken my campaign straight to the people - meeting with thousands of Arkansans in all 75 counties. I'll never sit back and let the liberal media peddle their bias and double standards and get away with it."

DR. BEN CARSON KNOCKS MEDIA PUSHING BIDEN'S RECESSION TALKING POINTS: PEOPLE KNOW ‘EXACTLY WHAT’S GOING ON'

Neither Looper nor Barham immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on September 17, 2019 in New York City. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on September 17, 2019 in New York City.  (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, is eyeing to become the state's first female governor.

She became a national figure when she served as White House press secretary during the Trump administration. Sanders was also a Fox News contributor.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will face off against Chris Jones, a physicist and minister who will have an uphill battle defeating his GOP opponent in a deep red state like Arkansas. Like Sanders, Jones would make history if elected in November, potentially becoming Arkansas' first Black governor. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.