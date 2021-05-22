Santorum booted from CNN over 'racist' comment, but sexual harassment-enabler Chris Cuomo keeps primetime slot

Former Sen. Rick Santorum has been fired from his role as a CNN senior political commentator following comments about America’s founding, but scandal-ridden CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is keeping his primetime spot despite inappropriately providing his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, advice on sexual harassment allegations.

At a speech at a Yong America’s Foundation event last month, Santorum said, "We birthed a nation from nothing…I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture."

CNN anchor Cuomo immediately pushed back on Santorum, saying "This seemed like you were trying to erase diversity in the interest of some White Christian right."

Santorum denied Cuomo’s assertion, said he "misspoke," and that he was "not trying to dismiss Native Americans."

CHRIS CUOMO AND HIS PROBLEMATIC YEAR AT CNN

This response was not enough for CNN. A senior executive for the outlet reportedly told HuffPost Saturday that the network "wasn’t particularly satisfied" with Santorum’s explanation of his comments, leading to his firing.

Despite canning Santorum over the incident, CNN has failed to take action against Cuomo, who has faced numerous scandals this year, including joining strategy calls with his brother amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

The embattled anchor was forced to publicly respond to the accusations of misconduct Thursday, admitting that it was a "mistake" to join the calls, but also saying that "of course" he would give his brother advice. "I’m family first, job second," Cuomo told his viewers.

CNN said Cuomo’s involvement in the strategy calls was "inappropriate," but he did not meet the same fate as Santorum.

Cuomo is not the only CNN staffer who has kept his job despite egregious ethics violations.

CNN SILENT AS JEFFREY TOOBIN HAS HAD ‘TIME OFF’ FOR SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING ZOOM MASTURBATION SCANDAL

In October, Vice broke a story about an alleged incident in which CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin exposed himself to his New Yorker colleagues during a Zoom call that was described as an "election simulation." It was later revealed he was seen masturbating during the call.

Following the incident, CNN issued a statement saying, "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toobin was fired from the New Yorker following the incident, but his status at CNN remains unknown.

CNN confirmed to Fox News that the network has "parted ways" with Santorum, but did not immediately return a request for comments regarding the status of Cuomo or Toobin.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.