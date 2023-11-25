Sandy Hook families slam Alex Jones over ‘indefinite bankruptcy’ after order to pay $1.4 billion

The families of the victims of the deadly school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School slammed radio host Alex Jones over his "indefinite bankruptcy" this week, a year after he was ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion for the conspiracy theories he espoused that the December 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

The Sandy Hook families and Jones’ creditors accused the 49-year-old Infowars host of refusing to "adhere to a reasonable budget or engage with the Committee [of Jones’ creditors] on ways to limit spending," in a Tuesday filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas, The Hill reported. "In short, Jones has failed in every way to serve as the fiduciary mandated by the Bankruptcy Code in exchange for the breathing spell he has enjoyed for almost a year. His time is up."

He was also accused in the filing of not having sold a "single non-exempt asset."

Jones filed for bankruptcy last December after he was ordered to pay the families, but a federal bankruptcy court ruled in October that the filing for Chapter 11 doesn’t exempt him from the compensatory and punitive damages he owes.

ALEX JONES CRITICIZED FOR SPENDING $93K IN JULY AS SANDY HOOK FAMILIES OWED $1.5B HAVE YET TO SEE A DIME

U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez said that the bankruptcy protection does not apply to findings of "willful and malicious" conduct.

His personal net worth is around $14 million, according to recent financial documents submitted by his attorneys,

For years, Jones defamed the families by claiming actors were hired to fake the tragedy as part of an anti-gun effort. Twenty children and six adults were killed in the shooting fewer than two weeks before Christmas in 2012.

ALEX JONES TRIAL: INFOWARS MUST PAY SANDY HOOK VICTIM JESSE LEWIS' FAMILY $4 MILLION

The Tuesday filing added that Jones has not "presented any viable path to emergence … Nor has he done much of anything to preserve, let alone maximize, the value of his estate for the benefit of his creditors—predominantly the victims of Jones’s relentless campaign to defame the families of children and others murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School."

The families said in the filing that his bankruptcy case should be closed by February and they suggested he either pay at least $85 million over 10 years or liquidate his assets, according to Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There can be little doubt that the Chapter 11 Cases must resolve soon," the filing said, according to The Hill. "Jones’s estate simply cannot fund an indefinite bankruptcy. Indeed, the estate is not only bearing the costs of Jones’s professionals, but also hemorrhaging approximately $65,000 to $90,000 a month (excluding legal and professional fees) to bankroll Jones’s lifestyle."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sandy Hook Promise and Infowars for comment.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.