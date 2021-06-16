San Francisco officer on viral video of brazen Walgreens shoplifter: 'Crooks' know there are no consequences

San Francisco Police Lt. Tracy McCray said on Wednesday that she is "used to" shoplifters stealing with no consequences in the city, reacting to a Walgreens video that showed a man stealing items from the store without being stopped.

"What happened in that Walgreens has been going on in that city for quite a while," McCray told "America's Newsroom."

"I’m used to it. I mean, we can have a greatest hits compilation of people just walking in and cleaning out the store shelves and security guards, the people who work there, just standing by helplessly because they can’t do anything," McCray said.

SAN FRANCISCO REPORTS RISE IN HATE CRIMES; POPULAR JEWISH CAFE DEFACED WITH ANTI-SEMITIC PHRASES

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Police Officers Association is blaming District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s policies for enabling this type of criminal behavior.

"This brazen criminal behavior is endured every single day by San Franciscans and it is the direct result of District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his enablers’ criminals-first agenda," SFPOA President Tony Montoya said in a statement.

The Walgreens theft video was posted Monday by KGO-TV reporter Lyanne Melendez. "This just happened at the @Walgreens on Gough & Fell Streets in San Francisco #NoConsequences," she wrote, tagging Boudin.

Walgreens said the safety of its customers and employees is its top priority and that the video was reported to the police.

"Unfortunately, this is another example of blatant retail theft, which is an ongoing problem for several retailers in San Francisco," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McCray said that in San Francisco, "crooks" know that they can rob a store "because there are no consequences."

The police officer said that district attorney Boudin has a "criminals first agenda" because criminals are not being prosecuted for "any crimes as a felony or commercial burglary." She explained further that such theft cases "get slapped down to a misdemeanor."

"Not enough cops out. You try to put a cop at every corner, which is unrealistic," McCray said.

"If you steal below $950, you get a citation and you just get to walk away and if you don’t show up to court, guess what, maybe you get a bench warrant or maybe they even toss that before it even gets to that point. Anybody can come in and do whatever they want."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.