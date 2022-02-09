Expand / Collapse search
Tucker Carlson Tonight
Published

San Francisco addict's mother rips politicians helping keep people 'chained to addiction'

Jacqui Berlinn of Mothers Against Drug Deaths criticized Democrats' policies she said are enabling drug use

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
San Francisco helping homeless addicts use illicit substances

San Francisco helping homeless addicts use illicit substances

Jacqui Berlinn of Mothers Against Drug Deaths joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' with reaction

A San Francisco mother and head of an anti-addiction group joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to criticize the city's politicians, who she said are allowing rampant and dangerous drug use.

Jacqui Berlinn of Mothers Against Drug Deaths told host Tucker Carlson that it is "ridiculous" to believe the way to support people like her son is to "keep them chained to addiction."

"[Democratic Mayor London] Breed's policies and the policies in San Francisco give him everything that he needs to stay addicted. They give him the plastic needles and give him the foil," she said. 

SEN. BLACKBURN DEMANDS ANSWERS OVER REPORTS OF BIDEN'S TAXPAYER-FUNDED CRACK PIPE PROGRAM

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with essential workers to mark the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. 

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with essential workers to mark the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"They gave him candles that give him the whole rig. They gave him money. They don't prosecute drug dealers. They allow them the users to use on the street without any accountability."

Berlinn said that when the mayor's office declared a state of emergency in terms of the epidemic, she found out the new center set up to help addicts was actually just a safe injection site rather than a place to seek counseling and rehabilitation.

"[M]y hopes were dashed and even talking to my son, he said it just looks like more of the same, kind of makes him feel hopeless."

She called the actions of politicians like Breed "normalizing and enabling," while in Washington, President Biden is currently under fire for reportedly using millions in taxpayer money in part to subsidize crack pipes.

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 