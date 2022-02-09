San Francisco addict's mother rips politicians helping keep people 'chained to addiction'

A San Francisco mother and head of an anti-addiction group joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to criticize the city's politicians, who she said are allowing rampant and dangerous drug use.

Jacqui Berlinn of Mothers Against Drug Deaths told host Tucker Carlson that it is "ridiculous" to believe the way to support people like her son is to "keep them chained to addiction."

"[Democratic Mayor London] Breed's policies and the policies in San Francisco give him everything that he needs to stay addicted. They give him the plastic needles and give him the foil," she said.

"They gave him candles that give him the whole rig. They gave him money. They don't prosecute drug dealers. They allow them the users to use on the street without any accountability."

Berlinn said that when the mayor's office declared a state of emergency in terms of the epidemic, she found out the new center set up to help addicts was actually just a safe injection site rather than a place to seek counseling and rehabilitation.

"[M]y hopes were dashed and even talking to my son, he said it just looks like more of the same, kind of makes him feel hopeless."

She called the actions of politicians like Breed "normalizing and enabling," while in Washington, President Biden is currently under fire for reportedly using millions in taxpayer money in part to subsidize crack pipes.

