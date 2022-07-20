San Diego parents furious as schools return to mask mandates and remote classes: 'We need new leadership'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Let Them Breathe" founder Sharon McKeeman slammed the San Diego school board president Wednesday after she suggested students uncomfortable with the renewed mask mandate should just "not return" to class and resume virtual learning instead. McKeeman demanded new leadership on "Fox & Friends First" warning parents are outraged over her response and the policy reversal.

SHARON MCKEEMAN: Parents are outraged, and… COVID is becoming less severe. The transmission that parents are really worried about are these mask mandates coming back and spreading. And I think that outrage was just stoked hearing what the San Diego board president said, that they are exiling unmasked students to Zoom school, which is a proven failure. ‘Let Them Breathe’ is hard at work, helping parents prevent their students' smiles from being stolen again. We are pursuing legal action against San Diego Unified, but ultimately what's needed is new leadership. That's why parents like myself and Becca are filing to run for school board this week because… we're tired of talking at these school boards and not being listened to. There needs to be new leadership, so we can end these policies.

