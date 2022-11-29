Samuel L. Jackson tells 'The View' hosts that 'Twitter is not a real world,' so 'just quit it'

Actor Samuel L. Jackson told the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that "Twitter is not a real world" after co-host Joy Behar asked him about Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

"You’ve also been known to clap back at politician or two in your day, which I enjoy, what do you make of what’s happening now that Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. I'm a little frightened for Twitter, frankly, what about you?" Behar asked Jackson.

Jackson emphasized Twitter "is not a real world" and said "just quit it."

"There are so many more important things that we have to deal with," he said as his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson encouraged viewers to get out and vote for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election.

Behar also said that Twitter had a big audience and that "Nazis could come in on those social media outlets."

LaTanya Richardson Jackson said during the discussion that Brittney Griner lives in the "real world" and added, "so tweet that."

"Elon Musk is Elon Musk. You know, he's, I have no idea what he is. I don’t even know if he’s a real person," Jackson added.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the hosts "really don't care what Elon Musk is doing" before ending the segment.

The hosts discussed Twitter and the decision to reinstate former President Trump on the platform last week. He has not tweeted since having his account put back up.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said on the Nov. 21 episode of the show that Twitter was a "hellscape" and Trump's presence would not make a difference.

Goldberg announced earlier this month she would be quitting Twitter after Musk had taken over the site.

"I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back," she said. "But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."