Russian officials must be 'held accountable for war crimes': Gen. Breedlove

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Gen. Philip Breedlove emphasized Russian accountability for the war on Ukraine Tuesday on "Your World."

RET. GEN. BREEDLOVE: Lavrov is the liar-in-chief. I was once in Munich at a huge conference and a Turkish ambassador sitting next to me fooled me with an old joke. He said, "Do you know how you can tell when Lavrov is lying?" I fell for it; I didn't know. He said, "When his lips are moving." So Lavrov right now is in charge of spreading the disinformation of Russia, and I believe Russia needs to be held accountable from the top down. From Putin to the generals [who] were involved in the north, these people need to be held accountable for war crimes.

…

This would be a big change, and this is new news to me, but remember what the president and all of the others in the emergency meeting at NATO said just days ago. That if they use any weapons of mass destruction (WMD) - chem, nukes or bio - that that would require a more forceful response. And those were the words that were used not only by our president, but by the sec. gen. and by others at NATO. And so it, I think, is meant to signal that there would be a new phase to this war by the West.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: