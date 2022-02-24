If Russia wins, it will be a 'completely different world': Ukrainian foreign minister

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sounded the alarm on the implications of a Russian victory in Ukraine Thursday on "Special Report."

DMYTRO KULEBA: On the one hand, every hour and every day counts, and I have the information that tonight Russia will hit Ukrainian cities with more missiles, as it did in the first hour of its aggression against … Ukraine. On the other hand, yes, we [are] absolutely committed to continue fighting as long as it takes us to prevail in this struggle. We cannot lose the country. It's unimaginable that a war like this is happening in [the] 21st century.

…

I'm a human being. Of course I'm concerned for my life, for the life of my family. But it's true that I'm on the list and then one of the targets for the Russians. But if a Ukrainian soldier is fighting these days in the trench, these hours in the trench and sacrifices his life, how can I not be with them, be with the people of Ukraine, doing my best on [the] diplomatic front to help them succeed? And to succeed, again, we need sanctions, [the] toughest sanctions possible, and we need more weapons to continue fighting. Because the … amount of tanks, armored vehicles, airplanes, helicopters that Russia threw on Ukraine is unimaginable. And we need more javelins, we need more systems like Stinger to continue fighting in the best interests of the world. Because, trust me, the world cannot allow Russia to prevail in Ukraine. If it does, then we will wake up in a completely different world the next day.

