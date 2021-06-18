EIB's Matthews closes out Limbaugh show on high note as Sexton, Travis take over Monday

"Rush Limbaugh Show" guide-host Ken Matthews closed out the final airing of the EIB Network's iconic program Friday, with a potpourri of look-backs at the host's wisdom and reaction from callers of all ages – as Premiere Radio Networks' Buck Sexton and Clay Travis look to take the reins Monday.

Sexton, a successful radio host in his own right and a former CIA officer, told Fox News earlier this week that Rush Limbaugh influenced he and his new co-host Travis – as the late host did for millions of Americans – and look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence in broadcasting when their show begins Monday.

"I was inspired by Rush, and so was Clay," Sexton told Fox News of the late host, whose iconic journey as the face of the EIB Network began in August 1988. "One of the biggest breaks in my career was guest-hosting for Rush seven years ago."

On Friday's final show, Matthews – host of the Ken Matthews Show on WHP-580 AM in Harrisburg, Pa. on weekdays – opened the program as it has kicked off for more than 32 years with the opening stanza of "My City Was Gone" by The Pretenders.

Matthews hearkened back to when Limbaugh described the unique circumstance that kept the familiar baseline the program's bumper music for all but a few weeks of the show's tenure.

Limbaugh and Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde notably share polar opposite politics, but the two enjoyed an amicable relationship when it comes to the use of the famous bumper music.

In a flashback on Friday's show, Limbaugh described how Hynde balked at the song's publisher seeking to prohibit the show from using the song – when she said her late father, a Marine veteran, was a big fan of Limbaugh’s – and that the unique association between a conservative radio host and a liberal performer exemplified the American tradition of an open marketplace of ideas.

Living up to the show's Friday theme, Matthews took "open-line" calls from several listeners, including a 10-year-old from West Valley City, Utah.

The young Limbaugh listener told Matthews he will miss the late host, and that he loves reading the pundit's "Rush Revere" children's book series – which focuses on America's founding principles but in a fun, engaging way for school-age kids.

Near the end of the program, Matthews played a "pop version of Mozart's ‘Symphony in G minor’," which he said Limbaugh used to play very early in his radio career.

In the 1970s under the stage name "Jeff Christie," Limbaugh spun Top-40 hits of the day on a station in McKeesport, Pa., outside Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to Sexton and Travis taking over Monday, Matthews said the hosts may change but the spirit of the program will not.

"It's that place you can tune in if you're frustrated; maybe you caught [the] news at the doctor's office and you were there watching "Good Morning America," he said in part.

"You can tune in at Noon, and listen to reality and tune into Limbaugh-foundational principles."

Travis, who has been a Fox Sports Radio host on "Outkick the Coverage," recently echoed Sexton in that Limbaugh cannot be replaced, but that he will continue to advance the ideas and causes held dear by the late radio titan.

"Most importantly [are] American exceptionalism, a fervent embrace of capitalism, and a belief in a robust marketplace of ideas," Travis said.

As the third hour of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" drew to a close, Matthews recalled one of Limbaugh's most poignant mantras:

"Folks, there's still work to be done – this is a time to push forward, stay onboard," he said, quoting the late host.

"Monday, we hope you'll join us again – an exciting new show built on and inspired by Rush: "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton" – same time same station; same sensibility – people that share your thoughts and your passion; our passion for America," Matthews concluded.