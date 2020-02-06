Rush Limbaugh expected to return to radio Friday amid cancer treatment, sources say

Talk radio king Rush Limbaugh is expected to return to his golden EIB microphone and host “The Rush Limbaugh Show” on Friday, according to sources close to the program.

Limbaugh has been away from the show since he stunned his audience Monday with the announcement he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh was at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, where he was presented with the Medal of Freedom. He has since missed shows for treatment, but staffers were informed that he is expected to return on Friday.

On Monday, he told his audience that his job has provided him with the “greatest satisfaction and happiness” of his life after informing listeners of his diagnosis.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said earlier this week. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh had said that the disease will keep him off the air on certain days when he’ll receive treatment, but staffers are optimistic he’ll make his return on Friday as expected.