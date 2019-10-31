Rush Limbaugh: Pelosi, Schiff 'don't care' about California wildfires when 'objective is impeaching' Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. of not caring about the wildfires ravaging their home state, instead choosing to pursue the impeachment of President Trump.

"Normally the California delegation would not even be in Washington. They would be in California, and they’d be going through the motions of trying to make Californians think they’re trying to help ’em," Limbaugh said Thursday on his radio show. "But they aren’t there, are they?

"They are in Washington participating in a political scam. You think they care about the fires in California? You can’t tell by virtue of the fact that they’re not even there."

A sharply divided House voted Thursday to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into Trump, putting lawmakers on record over the contentious process while setting the stage for proceedings to move into the public eye after weeks of closed-door depositions.

REPUBLICANS ON IMPEACHMENT COMMITTEES RIP 'SHAM' PROCESS AHEAD OF VOTE

Meanwhile, the ferocious Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day across Southern California after fueling more than a dozen wildfires that caused thousands to evacuate their homes.

Limbaugh argued that "it doesn’t take much to get a member of Congress out of town and back home to the district," saying that politicians usually want voters to know they're there for them.

"But these California members of the congressional delegation can’t even be bothered to go to California and at least participate in some phony TV show making it look like they’re trying to stop the fire or help people deal with it," Limbaugh said. "Because not even their own districts on fire can get them out of town when the objective is impeaching Donald Trump."

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.