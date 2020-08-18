Rush Limbaugh slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as more 'phony' empathy from left

Michelle Obama and "the left" are "obsessed" with empathy and dystopia, conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday in response to the former first lady's remarks on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

"She's talking about [how] you can't be in politics without empathy, knowing what it's like to be in other people's shoes. Empathy is different than sympathy, you understand," Limbaugh said on his syndicated radio program. "Empathy is just another word for caring and I maintain to you that the left is a bunch of phony empathetic carers. They don't really care. They just want you to think they do and that is supposed to convince you that they are special people, that they care."

Obama, in a measured but searing address that closed out Monday's proceedings, accused President Trump's White House of operating in "chaos" and without "empathy" as she urged voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden.

"Ask African-Americans how much the Democrats have cared about them in 50 years, how much it's meant to their lives improving?" Limbaugh said. "The answer is zip, zero, nada."

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" then asked if Democrats wanted to make empathy a theme of their convention, "how in the world do you not mention the victims of the riots and the violent criminals?

"How in the world, if you're going to talk about empathy and how you've got more empathy than the Republicans, how in the world do you not talk about what is happening to law-abiding people in your own cities and states like Seattle and like Portland?"

Limbaugh also criticized the bleak outlook he said was espoused by many speakers on the first night of the convention.

"They are obsessed about talking about empathy. They are obsessed with dystopia," he said. "They are obsessed with relating to people on the basis that life is misery and that it sucks and that there isn't much chance to improve. 'There isn't much we can do. There's certainly nothing you can do.'

"'Maybe Biden can fix it, maybe Kamala Harris, but you got to vote for him if you want to have any chance.'

"What the hell kind of message is that?" Limbaugh added.

