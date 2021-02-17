Rush Limbaugh's influence on Trump's political rise 'cannot be overstated': Bret Baier

Radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh's influence cannot be overstated, Fox News "Special Report" host Bret Baier said on Wednesday in the wake of the conservative icon's death.

"I think it's, you know, obviously tremendously sad, but as Tucker mentioned, his life was really quite something. He changed the paradigm of talk radio. He changed politics, actually. And if you think about all the influence that Rush Limbaugh had, you couldn't really quantify it," 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier told "America Reports."

Baier recalled playing golf with Limbaugh, adding that most people did not know the conservative icon was very quiet and had a great sense of humor off-air.

"He was a great entertainer on the radio, but he was really personable off the radio. And he was always taken aback by how many people reached out to him. I played golf with him a few times at different events and I just remembered thinking, here's a guy who's on the radio, but the world knew him from years and years and years."

Limbaugh, the monumentally influential media icon who transformed talk radio and politics in his decades behind the microphone, helping shape the modern-day Republican Party, died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

Baier said Limbaugh’s radio was so good that he "dominated the talk radio space." The Fox News anchor credited former President Trump’s ascendence to Limbaugh "backing" him.

"He had a TV show, but he dominated in that talk radio space to the point where it was appointment listening for millions and millions of people," Baier said.

"So I don't think his influence can be overstated as far as the Conservative Party and where it went. And to Tucker's point, Donald Trump and where he went with Rush Limbaugh’s backing."

