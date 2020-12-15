Rush Limbaugh gives update on cancer battle: 'Every day remains a gift'

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh gave listeners an update on his lung cancer battle Tuesday, saying he was taking it day-to-day but blessed to still be alive.

"Every day remains a gift," Limbaugh greeted his audience Tuesday. "You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did."

The host added that "there will probably be, down the road, similar-type days where I will need take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.

"As we say, everything’s day-to-day, and especially in the circumstances I find myself in."

Limbaugh, 69, announced Feb. 3 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The following night, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

In October, Limbaugh told listeners that recent scans had shown "some progression of cancer." He missed several shows that month to undergo treatment.

"It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," the host said at the time, adding: "When you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

On Tuesday, Limbaugh emphasized to listeners that "there are gonna be days where I’m not gonna be able to get in ... there are medical challenges that present themselves and that have to be dealt with and some of them, you know, pop up as a surprise. Some of them are predictable.

"But I continue to look at this and live this as a day-to-day proposition ...," Limbaugh concluded. "And so the bottom line is that every day is a gift. And even on those days where I’m not able to get here, realize that I wish I could be. And that when those days occur, that I will do what I can to get back as quickly as is possible."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.