Cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh says he’s ‘day to day,’ thankful to be around for Election Day

Cancer-stricken talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh said he’s “day to day” but thankful that he’s around for Election Day because that was one of his goals when he first announced in February that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“I woke up this morning and I thanked God that I did, and I have had a very, very good fortune with the course of treatment that I’ve had and I’m just thrilled to be here,” Limbaugh said on “Fox & Friends.” "I’m thrilled to be here and to be able to be part of this today. This was an objective.”

RUSH LIMBAUGH ANNOUNCES HE HAS 'ADVANCED LUNG CANCER'

Limbaugh told the Fox News morning show that he didn’t want to spend too much time talking about his sickness but is thrilled to be around to watch Election Day results come in later this evening.

“Being here today was one of the objectives,” Limbaugh said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my family. They have, particularly my wife… this stuff is hard… I have been the beneficiary of some of the most loving and devoted people.”

Limbaugh recently hosted President Trump for a two-hour interview.

RUSH LIMBAUGH'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ITS TYPES AND RISK FACTORS

“I’m grateful that you let me come on today because I really do believe that we owe President Trump a lot. The man has done more than anybody I can think of in the Republican Party to save this country,” Limbaugh said.

“God is a profound factor, Jesus Christ is a profound factor… I have had a blessed life,” Limbaugh said. “Nothing negative for me, nothing that I have deep regrets about because I have been too blessed.”

Limbaugh recently told listeners he never thought he would make it to Oct. 1 when he was first diagnosed earlier this year.

“It is of immense value, strength, confidence, and that’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to. There’s some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands,” he said last month. “There’s a lot of fear associated with that, too, but there is some comfort. It’s helpful … God, is it helpful. It’s helpful to be able to trust and to believe in a higher plan.”

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s State of the Union address only a few days after first informing listeners of his diagnosis.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988 and has earned a variety of awards and honors. Limbaugh is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.