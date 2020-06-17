Rush Limbaugh calls Supreme Court's LGBTQ decision 'biggest sellout of conservatism by conservative justices' in history

Rush Limbaugh blasted the Supreme Court on Tuesday for handing a major win to the LGBT community by ruling that employers cannot legally discriminate against gay and transgender people – and the talk radio legend thinks the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings could have intimidated conservative justices to side with the left.

Limbaugh said the decision, which was aided by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch siding with the liberal majority, might “be the biggest sellout of conservatism by conservative justices in the history of the Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court Monday ruled in a 6-3 decision that an employer who fires a worker for being gay or transgender violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act -- which already protected people from employer sex discrimination, as well as discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin. Justice Gorsuch wrote the opinion that ultimately declared "An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Limbaugh criticized the decision to add the LGBTQ community into the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

RUSH LIMBAUGH: CANCER TREATMENT 'KICKING MY ASS'

“The people that wrote the Civil Rights Act had no intention of including transgenders in it because there weren’t any that anybody knew,” Limbaugh said. “Yes, the Justices of the United States Supreme Court decided to include LGBTQ people… it’s gonna be a mess. It’s an absolute mess.”

Limbaugh then offered a theory on why conservative Justices have sided with liberals on key recent issues since Brett Kavanaugh’s grueling confirmation hearings.

“I started thinking what must that have done to sitting justices? How might that have scared the hell out of them? In other words, what if the harassment of Kavanaugh, the making up of the fact that he was a serial rapist running rape trains at college parties and bars. What if all of that was simply designed to tell conservative justices, ‘You want this? You want to get this same kind of treatment? Guaran-damn-tee you can have it if you don’t vote the way we want you to vote,” Limbaugh said.

RUSH LIMBAUGH CALLS DEMS 'MASK-WEARING FREAKS'

“So I’m saying, is it possible that there was some intimidation that succeeded in the way Kavanaugh was treated, and what was attempted to do with his nomination? Was a message in fact being sent to sitting justices, ‘Hey, if you don’t want your dose of this, don’t make us mad?’” Limbaugh asked. “I throw it out there as a possibility I don’t really know if there is anything to it, but it would make sense to me, knowing what we know about how the left operates, how Black Lives Matter operates and how their modus operandi is primarily intimidation and threatened use of force.”

He then noted that Kavanaugh himself “voted the right way” but other conservative justices might be afraid of going through the treatment that he went through.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Bill Mears contributed to this report.