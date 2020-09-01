Rush Limbaugh likens Biden rejecting fracking ban to 'me telling you that I've never been a conservative'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled an obvious and hypocritical flip-flop maneuver Monday when he claimed he does not plan to ban fracking if elected president, syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh argued Tuesday.

During a March debate with primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Biden said there would be "no more -- no new fracking" if he is elected. Similarly, in a July 2019 debate, Biden aswered "No" when asked by CNN's Dana Bash: "Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?"

"We would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either -- any fossil fuel," Biden added.

FBN: BIDEN CLARIFIES FRACKING POSITION DURING PITTSBURGH SPEECH

The former vice president's campaign says he only supports halting permits for oil and gas exploration, including fracking, on federal land.

However, during remarks in Pittsburgh on Monday, Biden said, ""I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me."

"What Biden is now saying is like me telling you that I've never been a conservative," Limbaugh stated, remarking that the situation was "kind of like when I endorsed Clinton back in 1992. Eighteen minutes later I denied that I endorsed Clinton, [just to] illustrate how Clinton lies. This is what Biden is doing with fracking."

The host suggested that the Trump campaign "flood the airwaves" with Biden's earlier comments about banning fracking, a move critics have said would doom the already fragile economy in Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Banning fracking] is the centerpiece of the Green New Deal and of the radical left agenda and Biden just threw it under the bus," Limbaugh said. "I'm happy to furnish the tape to anybody in the Trump campaign that wants it.

"The drive-by's [mainstream media] are going to continue to do the CYA [for Biden] -- [and] he has now flipped on key issues because the campaign is a flop. It's not unfolding as they intended. They think they know how to bait or gaslight Trump but they don't know Trump. They firmly believe their intellectual superiority is going to carry the day."