Rush Limbaugh: 'All bets are off' if Bernie Sanders wins Democratic nomination

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said ahead of the Super Tuesday contests that "all bets are off" if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the Democratic nomination.

"Bernie Sanders wins the Democrat nomination and all bets are off because he's the titular head of the party and he's going to ... start installing people in these institutions," Limbaugh said on his nationally syndicated radio show.

STU VARNEY SUPER TUESDAY PREDICTION: 'I'M GOING TO TREAD ON DANGEROUS GROUND'

Limbaugh warned that the Democratic establishment in Washington, including the media, want to hold on to power, which they can't do with someone like Sanders as the party's standard-bearer.

"They want to remain the political elite. They want to remain in charge. And they know they are in charge even when Republicans win the White House," Limbaugh said. "But when the wrong Democrat wins it, they do not want to happen to the Democrat Party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh said the Democratic establishment was more open to former Vice President Joe Biden because he would define the party in the way they would like to be portrayed.

"It can't be Bernie," Limbaugh said. "It can't be a professed, an avowed socialist and communist that just exposes them way too much to the truth of what their party is."