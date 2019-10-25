Rudy Giuliani reportedly 'butt-dialed' NBC reporter, accidentally left voicemails

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly made multiple "butt-dial" phone calls to an NBC News reporter and left messages trashing the Bidens and how he "needs some money."

NBC News investigative reporter Rich Schapiro revealed clips on Friday from recordings that were reportedly made by Giuliani on Sept. 28 and Oct. 16, respectively, after what's commonly known as a "butt-dial," or when someone accidentally makes a phone call without knowing it.

In the September call, Giuliani allegedly trashed former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over the latter's foreign business dealings while his father was in office.

Another person, who is unidentified, can be heard in the call and insisted that "the truth" was on Giuliani's side; the Trump lawyer promised there's "plenty more to come."

FLUSTERED RACHEL MADDOW DEFENDS RUSSIA INVESTIGATION AS DURHAM PROBE SHIFTS TO CRIMINAL INQUIRY

"He tried doing the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and Russia," Giuliani said, according to NBC. "It's a sad situation where you know how they get. Biden has been trading in on this public office since he was a senator... Then when he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, 'Hire me because I'm Joe Biden's son.' And most people didn't hire him because he had a drug problem."

Giuliani then accused Hunter Biden of "laundering" $3 million and suggested that the Ukrainian government "blocked" an investigation into the Bidens "twice."

In the October phone call, with another unidentified individual, Giuliani spoke about "Bahrain," referring to the kingdom of Bahrain where he has ties.

He asks if a "Robert" is around, who the person he spoke with said he was in Turkey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The problem is we need some money," Giuliani is heard saying. "We need a few hundred thousand."

Giuliani has made major headlines in recent weeks for his involvement in urging Ukraine to open an investigation into the Bidens as the former vice president remains the 2020 frontrunner. Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart launched an impeachment inquiry as his administration has been accused of withholding military aid in exchange for the Ukrainian government's cooperation into desired investigations.