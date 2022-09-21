Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this country illegally violating our laws, and the first thing they do is get lawyers and use our laws to sue an elected governor, to sue a state. Just think about that. They just got here. They're not even here legally. They didn't enter the country the proper way, and they're immediately in court demanding rights and claims under our laws. This is outrageous. What other country in the world would that even be allowed? What other country in the world would even tolerate that? This is not immigration, what we're seeing. This is mass migration. That's a very different thing. But to think about the fact that somebody just came here illegally and within a week they're in court, and they have lawyers representing them in court suing the American government whose laws they just violated is unbelievable. It's outrageous. It angers me, and it should anger everybody.

