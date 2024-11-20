Ronan Farrow claims to 'The View' that Trump admin could use spyware on journalists, citizens

Journalist Ronan Farrow warned "The View" co-hosts on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump's administration could use spyware technology on journalists and more to hack American citizens.

"One thing to know is even if you think you’re not in a vulnerable category, the U.S. government is purchasing this technology," he said. "I have a story that’s coming out today about how the immigration enforcement agency now has a powerful Israeli private spyware. We don’t know how the Trump administration will use it. There's no limitations that we really know of. They don’t have to limit how they’re hacking Americans, so you could wind up on a list."

Farrow discussed his new documentary, "Surveilled," which details how spyware could turn a smartphone "into a spy in your pocket."

"The second thing is we’ve all got to care about the shrinking space for resistance, protests, democracy, whatever side of the aisle you’re on, if reporters are getting surveilled. If our sources might be outed, and we have Donald Trump coming in and saying specifically, journalists who protect their sources should go to jail," he continued. "If you couple that with this powerful form of technology, you have a recipe for disaster we’ve seen spiral in all these other countries."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WARNS TRUMP WILL BREAK UP INTERRACIAL MARRIAGES BY DEPORTING THE SPOUSES OF WHITE MEN

"We might have a scenario here where activists, dissidents, journalists can’t uncover new information, can’t work with sources, can’t have private conversations about dissent. That’s scary stuff," Farrow added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked if there's anything people should do to resist it.

"The film is about spyware hacking technology that can hijack your phone in the way you heard about, sold by private companies to governments who want easier access. You know, even in this government, not every government office has the CIA’s technology. So this means just more people can use it around the world and here. And the way to resist this is, there’s a few simple things, reboot your phone every day," Farrow said.

Farrow also suggested people keep their phones updated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Good luck with Trump. He’s already promised retribution against media, the media and journalists. You think he’ll use this spyware to go after people? Including us?" co-host Joy Behar said.

Farrow, who wrote in his book "Catch and Kill" about efforts by Harvey Weinstein to surveil him and thwart Farrow's investigation into his sexual misconduct, noted experts said it could be a "free-for-all."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if it was time to go back to using rotary phones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just feel like because so many things are able to get past the internet into your stuff, hacking is taking on a whole new level now," she said. "So I just feel like, maybe it's time to shut down some of this stuff."