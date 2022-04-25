McEnany rips Ron Klain's Macron-Biden tweet: POTUS is 'in an echo chamber' of fake 'bliss and euphoria'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's chief of staff is being lambasted for a tweet appearing to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection as proof his own boss can get reelected amid sagging poll numbers, Kayleigh McEnany said Monday on "Hannity."

McEnany, co-host of "Outnumbered" and a former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, said Ronald Klain's questionable tweet is proof Biden is surrounded by yes-men.

Klain, the chief of staff to both Biden and former Vice President Albert Gore, characterized Macron's double-digit victory over right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen as an "interesting observation" in light of the U.S. leader's own woeful numbers.

"That Chief of Staff tweet: He's severely delusional," McEnany said on "Hannity."

"But those are the kinds of things that Joe Biden is hearing in the Oval Office: His advisers, his minions, are coming to him [saying] you're doing great – don't listen to what they're saying out on cable news. You're winning, Mr. President'."

"[Biden is] in an echo chamber of bliss and euphoria that simply does not exist," she added.

McEnany further surmised Biden and his team are ignoring the plight of the "suburban mom" vote that helped him win against Trump, and instead offering an "olive branch" to the extreme left by suddenly promising to transfer young people's student loan debt onto the American taxpayer.

"He's taking the advice of Senator Warren, who said he needs to double down on these progressive policies and make good on them," she said.

"That is not the answer, but the reason he's doing this [is]… he's losing that AOC-wing of the party."

She commented that Biden likely must cater more to the socialist-progressive wing because he doesn't have time before the midterm elections to "salvage" his decline with the suburban demographic.

"What he's having to do is appease the radical left," she said, later adding that the Bill Clinton Democratic Party is long gone, after host Sean Hannity referenced the Arkansan's "era of big government is over" campaign quip.