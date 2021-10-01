Expand / Collapse search
Ron Johnson: 'Gridlock' among Dems on 'unsustainable' spending is the best result

Johnson says previous COVID relief spending could have been used for infrastructure

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined "Fox & Friends" Friday, and torched the Democrats for delaying a vote on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package while progressives push for a much larger spending package. 

TOM COTTON: DEMOCRATS ARE REALIZING HOW UNPOPULAR THEIR AGENDA IS

SEN. RON JOHNSON:  What happens here in Washington, you’d rather have it not happen, so gridlock in Washington often is the best result. Gridlock within the Democrat Party is for sure the best result, and from my standpoint, that would be a good outcome. What we should have always done is just repurposed about $700 billion of the $1.9 trillion partisan Covid relief package, repurposed that toward infrastructure spending and called it a day and then start passing budgets that actually reduce the deficit, because the current level of debt is unsustainable. We pass Bernie's budget, it’ll be $45 trillion in 10 years that’s just unacceptable. We’re mortgaging our kids' future.

