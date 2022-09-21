Ron Johnson: Biden admin, 'complicit and corrupt media' are root causes of border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., blamed the Biden administration for being the "root cause" of the ongoing border crisis, also accusing the media of being complicit in covering up the crisis. Johnson joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss how the ongoing crisis has impacted Americans across the country and other issues affecting voters ahead of November.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF SAYS BORDER CRISIS A RESULT OF BIDEN'S ‘NO CONSEQUENCES’ POLICY FOR ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

RON JOHNSON: This is a fraction, a tiny fraction of what the governor is having to deal with… about 7,000 people per day are being encountered. About 3 million people since Biden took office have either been encountered, processed and dispersed or come to this country illegally as a known or unknown got away. That's that's a number larger than the population of 17 states. Where are they going? We don't know. But again, I think it's brilliant. These governors have been… sending some immigrants to some sanctuary cities, these Democratic strongholds that all claim to want to coexist and be welcoming, and they're freaking out, they can't handle it. Well, how are governors handling 7,000 people day? How is CBP handling it? That's what's opening up the lanes for deadly drugs that last year killed 107,000 people in drug overdoses. So it's a crisis. I blame the Biden administration. That is the root cause, but also the media, the complicit and corrupt media that's covered this up and really required these governors to do something to highlight the problem so that maybe, maybe the administration will take this seriously. But, you know, Brian, they won't even admit it's a problem.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW" BELOW: