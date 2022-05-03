Sen. Blackburn rips Democrats for politicizing Supreme Court leak: 'This is their socialist agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slammed Democrats for politicizing the Supreme Court leak Tuesday, warning they are using it to try to "radically transform" the government. Sen. Blackburn accused the left of trying to advance its socialist agenda on "America Reports" as uproar ensues over the potential of the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

DEMOCRATS CONDEMN SUPREME COURT ABORTION DRAFT AS ‘ABOMINATION,’ URGE CONGRESS TO CODIFY ROE V. WADE

MARSHA BLACKBURN: What I'm hearing from people is they're more concerned about the integrity of the court right now. They want to see that people are concerned with protecting the integrity of the court. Now, for the president to immediately jump to saying, oh, we're going to codify this. That would take them 60 votes to move forward. They're trying to use this to break the filibuster in the Senate to get their way. There again, you've got this. What are they trying to do to radically transform this government? Filibuster judges, but break the filibuster in the Senate. They want D.C. statehood, they want to federalize elections. This is their socialist agenda.

