Former Obama adviser says Iowa caucus night was a 'disaster' for Dems and a win for Trump

Former Obama White House economic adviser Robert Wolf on Tuesday laid out why the delayed reporting of the Iowa Caucuses' vote tally is a “win for President Trump.”

“This was not a rigged process. There’s no conspiracy, I know we all like to hype that up. You had 1,600 different community gyms and churches of people raising their hands. There’s a count going on,” Wolf told “America’s Newsroom.”

IOWA CAUCUS VOTE TOTALS DELAYED AMID 'INCONSISTENCIES'; CAMPAIGNS LASH OUT AT 'CRAZY' STATE PARTY

On the other hand, Wolf went on to say that the process was “terrible” because the Iowa caucuses did not have an outcome, which, in the past has benefitted previous winners such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

“What I would say about why it is a win for Trump is because no one came out of the caucus with momentum and we still don’t have a natural frontrunner,” Wolf said.

Wolf continued, “We have everyone at 25% or below. When Obama came out, he was at 40%; when Hillary came out, she was at 50%. The idea that we’re still at 20-25%, that does not help our party.”

The morning after a technical meltdown delayed the reporting of the Iowa caucus results – causing chaos in the political world -- the Iowa Democratic Party blamed the debacle on a “coding issue” in its reporting app and pledged to release a "majority" of results at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

