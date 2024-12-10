Rob Schneider launching new women's talk show that will be 'the opposite' of 'The View'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider revealed he was launching a women's talk show for his new media company that will be an alternative to ABC's "The View."

"‘No Apologies Media,’ my new company, we're going to do an all-ladies talk show that won't be like ‘The View,’" Schneider said. "It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It'll be funny," he said during an appearance on "Fox News @ Night" on Monday.

"It'll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and tell stories, and health and wellness," he continued.

The new show will begin filming episodes before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and will feature "household names," Schneider said.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS GET INTO HEATED BACK-AND-FORTH OVER WHETHER THEY SHOULD PANIC OVER TRUMP'S PLANS

Unlike "The View," this new talk show will focus on making people laugh rather than "shaming them" with politics, the "Saturday Night Live" alum explained.

"People are sick of it," Schneider said of divisive politics.

"We're going to have an entertaining show with people — from all over America. We're not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber," he continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The boundary-pushing comedian has frequently warned about free speech being under attack in America.

In his new book, " You Can Do It! ," entitled after his famous movie catchphrase, Schneider encourages Americans to not be afraid to speak their mind and to vigorously defend their First Amendment rights.

"Now's the time to stand up. Now's the time for courage. I mean, this government and our freedoms require something – eternal vigilance. Or we'll lose it," Schneider told Fox News Digital after the book launch in September.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.