Nicholas Sandmann: I would've given same speech at DNC if they 'cared about holding the media accountable'

The mainstream media's bias is clear to regular Americans, Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday after his Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night.

"The basis for my RNC speech was we need to hold this media more accountable," Sandmann, who plans to become a lawyer and practice defamation law, told host Steve Doocy.

"This is a media that completely ignored video online about the entire incident, and instead crafted the exact opposite that I walked up to Mr. Phillips, which isn't true. It was never true," he said. "And someone had to do something about it."

Sandmann, who has settled a number of defamation lawsuits, including with CNN and the Washington Post, was once again attacked by members of the media while giving his speech about how his life "changed forever in that one moment."

"I would have given this same exact speech at the DNC if the Democrat National Convention actually cared about holding the media accountable," Sandmann said. "But I haven't seen that, and they never invited me to give such a speech. So, I used the platform I had."

CNN Opinion writer Jeff Yang tweeted he was "disappointed" after having "an open mind, thinking I might hear something that would convince me of your position that you were an innocent victim of a cruel media." Meanwhile, CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart attacked Sandmann in a tweet as a "snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky."

Responding to Yang, Sandmann said he "is simply upset the speech turned out exactly how it should turn out. "This assault by the media was calculated," he said. "The account was bought, was anonymous, amplified by several mainstream outlets, and I think that Mr. Yang is just simply upset that I went after the media."

Sandmann recalled being "shocked and speechless" when he found out about the narrative the media was pushing on the bus ride back to Kentucky at 3 a.m., saying he simply bought a MAGA hat because he wanted to show support for President Trump, "one of the most pro-life presidents we've ever had."

He says Trump is treated worse by the media than anyone else.

"I think regular Americans in this country see it every day," he said. "We see you know, from press briefings that Kayleigh McEnany has to deal with to on Twitter. We see the Snopes fact-checks, like fact-checking that Donald Trump was wrong in saying that the Democrats omitted 'under God' from the pledge. We heard it with our own ears, and the bias is clear to the people watching on TV."

The high school graduate who said he would not be canceled shared that he plans to go on a pre-law track in college and major in politics, philosophy and economics.

"I want to be a lawyer right now and do defamation law, help people like myself and then potentially run for office and help as many as people as best I can," he said.