Ronna McDaniel: Dems headed for brokered convention that will be 'rigged' to stop Bernie

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday doubled down on President Trump’s statement that the Democrats' nominating process could be rigged against socialist Bernie Sanders.

“I think it's going to be muddled coming out of Super Tuesday,” McDaniel told “America’s Newsroom.”

SANDERS SUPPORTERS ACCUSED OF LATE-NIGHT BULLHORN PROTESTS OF DEM OFFICIALS

“It does depend on how big the lead that Sanders takes out of California is, if he picks up a huge proportion of delegates, but I don’t see anyone getting out soon.

“It’s leading towards potentially a brokered convention which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way in that second vote,” McDaniel said.

Trump told reporters at the White House before going to a campaign rally in North Carolina, “I think it’s rigged against Bernie.” Trump added that Sanders could still “pull through” and win the nomination.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, a confident Joe Biden glanced back to his landslide victory over the weekend and looked ahead to what he thinks will be a very good night.

The former vice president told supporters in Houston that "we won in South Carolina, and we’ll win in Texas tomorrow.”

Biden, who nearly pulled even with front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the delegate hunt thanks to a larger than expected victory in South Carolina, is aiming to prevent Sanders from capturing a large lead in the crucial battle for convention delegates. Biden’s goal is to firmly cement his status as the moderate alternative to Sanders – the populist lawmaker who describes himself as a democratic socialist.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel went on to say, “The reality is the Democrats are moving towards a socialist party and the president has results that he gets to talk about to the American people like higher wages, more jobs, and a stronger military and that’s going to be the contrast we’re going to see heading into November."