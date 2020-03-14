Rick Scott speaks from self-quarantine, reports 'no symptoms' after meeting with Brazil's president

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., reported that he was feeling fine after interacting with Brazil's president and advocated aid for U.S. workers most affected by COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus that has been declared a global pandemic.

"I took my temperature again this morning and I don't have a temperature," Scott, who is in self-quarantine, said on Saturday. Scott told "Cavuto Live" he had introduced Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose aide tested positive for COVID-19, during an investment conference on Monday.

Bolsonaro's son said his father tested negative for the virus, but Scott was also in a room with multiple individuals who have tested positive.

"I'm doing this out of precaution," he added. "I want to make sure that I don't have an adverse impact on anybody else. So, my doctors have told me that I have a low risk, that I don't need a test since I don't have any symptoms."

Scott's comments came amid concerns about the pandemic's spread, which prompted President Trump to declare a national emergency on Friday. Trump met with Bolsanaro earlier in the week but told reporters on Saturday that he had a "totally normal" temperature. He's currently awaiting the results of a test he took on Friday night.

Scott said on Saturday that he was waiting to be briefed on an aid package making its way through Congress, but clarified that he intended to help workers most affected by the pandemic.

"We clearly have to help our businesses and especially help the people that are really impacted like our Uber drivers, the people that rely on tips and things like that," he said.

The Florida senator added that he talked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about potentially voting on the aid package despite being in self-quarantine.

"I said I want to vote as long as I don't have any chance of interacting with anybody else. So, if they can set that up, I will be there to vote at the right time," he said.

Scott also urged his colleagues to set up mobile coronavirus testing with indiviudals who had protective gear to deal with the virus.

"This is a common-sense step that we should be taking in order to ensure every American has the potential to get tested and stay safe. I am urging all of my colleagues to join me in quickly passing my Coronavirus Mobile Collection Site Act," he said on Twitter.