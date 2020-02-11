Rick Scott hopes Bernie Sanders is the Democrats' choice for president: 'We’re all going to vote for capitalism'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that he hopes Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the Democratic presidential nomination and runs against President Trump because that would represent the "squalor and death of socialism versus the opportunity of capitalism."

Scott, who attended President Trump’s rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation primary, added that “we’re all going to vote for capitalism.”

Sanders, the populist senator from Vermont who’s making his second straight White House run, is in the driver’s seat – sitting atop the final public opinion polls, drawing large and energetic crowds in the closing days, and sporting arguably the largest grassroots get-out-the-vote operation in the Granite State.

After getting out of Iowa’s caucuses with essentially a tie with 2020 nomination rival former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, expectations are high for self-described democratic socialist Sanders in a state where he shares home-field advantage with fellow progressive standard-bearer Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

TRUMP, LOOKING TO 'SHAKE UP THE DEMS A LITTLE BIT,' HITS 'MUMBLING' PELOSI IN RALLY AHEAD OF KEY NH PRIMARY

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” from New Hampshire, Scott said, “I grew up in public housing. My mom said, ‘Thank God you live in America, you can be anything.’ That’s not true in Venezuela, that’s not true in Cuba, Nicaragua. So, yeah, I think we’re going to vote for capitalism. I hope it’s Sanders.”

On Tuesday, Scott also addressed what it was like at Trump’s rally in New Hampshire the night before.

“You talk to people up here and the economy is doing very well, unemployment’s way down,” Scott noted on Tuesday, adding that the entire country is experiencing the same thing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That's why Trump’s going to have a big win,” Scott said. “He’ll win Florida, I think he’ll have a big win here and there was so much energy yesterday. I went there before, in the beginning of the rally and it was fun talking to people. They’re excited.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.