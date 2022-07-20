Expand / Collapse search
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans

Biden expected to address climate change at closed Massachusetts power plant

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Rick Perry: Biden's electric vehicle push will drive up costs for Americans

Rick Perry: Biden's electric vehicle push will drive up costs for Americans

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry argues solar and wind power alone can't support the power grid.

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. 

DEM SENATORS CALL FOR BIDEN ‘UNCHAINED’ ON CLIMATE EXECUTIVE ACTION, DESPITE RECENT SUPREME COURT EPA RULING

RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity up because he's going to push more and more subsidies into solar and wind, which at the end of the day cannot keep the grid up. You've got to have a baseload power supply, either fossil fuels or nuclear, to keep your grid going. So pushing more incentives into electric cars, into solar, into wind, all that's going to do at the end of the day is drive up the cost of electricity. And who gets hurt worst? The people that can't afford it. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.