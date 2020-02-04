Former CNN host Reza Aslan slammed for Rush Limbaugh tweet after cancer announcement

Former CNN host Reza Aslan was roasted Monday for asking if Rush Limbaugh makes the world a "worse place" hours after the talk radio king announced he’s been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

“Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?” Aslan tweeted.

RUSH LIMBAUGH ANNOUNCES HE HAS 'ADVANCED LUNG CANCER'

Aslan, notorious for rhetoric too anti-Trump even for CNN, was immediately hit with an onslaught of criticism. As of Tuesday morning, Aslan’s tweet collected over 10,000 responses condemning it.

Aslan doubled down in a series of follow-up messages.

“I completely reject the idea that one shouldn’t speak ill of bad people when those bad people are ill. And Rush Limbaugh is a bad person,” he wrote. “Almost every minute of Rush’s adult life has been spent purposely making the world worse. He’s a racist, sexist, greedy, hateful man who has sown fear and violence with every dollar he’s made. There is absolutely no question whatsoever that the world is better without him in it.”

CNN parted ways with Aslan back in 2017 after the religious scholar came under fire for a series of heated tweets he made about President Trump as the liberal network was dealing with backlash of Kathy Griffin’s infamous photo shoot with a fake, bloodied severed head of Trump. CNN ditched Aslan's show "Believer" shortly after he ate a human brain with a Hindu cannibalistic sect in an episode, which outraged many people who felt he misrepresented Hinduism.

