Restaurants shut down 'every week' on once booming San Francisco street: 'Drug abuse and vandalism'

Restaurant owners on Valencia Street — at one time one of the most popular streets in San Francisco — are saying that crime, drug abuse and low tourism are killing business, according to a recent article.

"If you took me back before I signed the lease, I would have opened somewhere else," restaurant owner Rafik Bouzidi said. "Before COVID there was no way in hell you could find an available space on Valencia Street," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Now it seems like another restaurant shuts down every week," he said.

The Chronicle wrote that these business owners are "contend[ing] with some of the city’s worst business problems," adding that the "once-bustling strip has become a microcosm for the city's wider restaurant woes, from inflation and public safety concerns."

David White, one of the owners of Yellow Moto Pizzeria, "believes the downturn has many causes."

According to him, "[t]ourism hasn’t quite bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and, anecdotally, he mentioned an increase in area drug abuse and vandalism, which led him to hire private security, adding another cost to running his business."

But open-air drug use and rising crime are not the only factors weighing down on local businesses.

Another restaurant owner, Alexandra Gerteis, told the Chronicle that her business was hurt by a "controversial" bike lane program that has caused the "removal of 71 metered parking spaces."

"It’s only once in a blue moon that a delivery truck does come into this corner," Gerteis said, hurting her business.

Bouzidi told the Chronicle that the lack of parking has also affected his customers. "People call in to cancel reservations because they’ve been driving around for 30 minutes, 45 minutes," he said. "It’s become a lot of money just walking away."

A local organization of business owners and vendors found in a survey that the dip in customers some owners are describing is even worse than it might seem.

"The Valencia Merchants Association conducted a survey of business activity, with business owners reporting year-over-year dips as severe as 50%," according to the article.

"Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, San Francisco’s restaurant industry trade group, said members on Valencia have disclosed declines between 30% and 50% compared to summer 2022," according to the outlet.

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) told Fox News Digital that it was "actively engaged" with local shop owners on the Valencia Street corridor in a statement.

"In partnership with the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association, OEWD has funded activities to attract foot traffic and program a more vibrant space; this includes funding to support events during the weekends," the statement reads. "In addition, for small businesses impacted by vandalism we offer grants such as the Storefront Vandalism Relief grant to assist with restoration and improvements. While funding is still available, we encourage small businesses to apply."

The Valencia Merchants Association did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

