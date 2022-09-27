Republicans will seek 'revenge' if they win back the House in November, warns Washington Post columnist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a Monday Washington Post column, Eugene Robinson warned Americans will have to put up with "performative revenge" from Republicans if the party takes control of Congress this November.

The Post columnist and MSNBC contributor said to expect "Ginned-up investigations, cruel attacks on the marginalized," and "a concocted impeachment of President Biden" if the GOP wins the majority.

"That’s what the nation has to look forward to if Republicans win the House. Those are the only things the party agrees on, except fealty to Donald Trump and an all-consuming desire for power," he added.

Robinson dismissed House Republicans' newly released "Commitment to America" plan, arguing that the GOP had no plans to govern but only to obstruct Democrats, such as putting a stop to their "important work" in the January 6 committee hearings.

"A Republican majority would disband the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, ending its important work," he warned. At the same time, the columnist predicted there would be GOP-led "show trial investigations," similar to the congressional hearings following the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

He questioned if Americans should trust what Republicans may find out in their proposed investigations into Hunter Biden's business dealings and art sales, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the coronavirus, for instance.

"There are fair questions to be asked about many of these issues. But does anyone trust House Republicans to pose them or to pursue substance over supposed scandal?" he asked.

Robinson also said immigrants and transgenders would be targeted by Republicans.

"Immigrant-bashing plays well with the GOP base," he wrote about potential efforts to curtail illegal immigration.

He added that they would follow Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin's education policies in Virginia and "nationalize the party’s cruelty against transgender Americans."

The Donald Trump presidency was dominated by Democrat-led investigations into Russian collusion and two impeachment efforts.

The GOP has the advantage heading into the midterms, with Fox News projecting Republicans to have a 13-seat majority in the lower chamber.