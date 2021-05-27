GOP lawmaker on bill to fire Fauci: He's been 'wrong over and over again'

Member of the House China Task Force, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been "wrong" over and over again, as GOP lawmakers call to have him fired following his statements defending $600,000 in subgrant money being given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

GUY RESCHENTHALER: I was skeptical of Dr. Fauci from the very beginning of this—and remember Fauci has been wrong over and over again. Early on back in January, he said America has nothing to worry about regarding this virus. He then criticized President Trump for the travel ban from China and then he said that decision by President Trump actually saved lives.

He blatantly lied to Congress about masks and the American people saying they don’t help and then he said oh no I was lying so we could hoard PPE. He’s been wrong this entire time and when Tom Cotton and myself were saying that this virus probably originated in a lab in Wuhan—the lab where they were doing gain-of-function research on zoonotic bat-born diseases, he was the one saying that it was a conspiracy theory. He was the one pushing the real conspiracy theory that this virus originated in nature.

