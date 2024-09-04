Republicans advocating for more Christianity in public schools face pushback

A Republican-led push to incorporate more religion in America's public schools is prompting blowback from critics who argue it violates the constitutional right of the separation of church and state.

Florida now allows chaplains in public schools, Oklahoma and Texas want to incorporate the Bible into curricula and Louisiana passed a law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

But, as the movement faces pushback, Republican officials like Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma state school Superintendent Ryan Walters are defending their policies and demanding local schools implement them, according to a Politico report.

Notably, Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have introduced more than 650 bills tied to religion in education in 2024 so far, according to a report by Quorum, a software company that tracks legislation, Politico reported. Now, local school officials and civil rights organizations are fighting back.

In Florida, DeSantis has pushed to integrate more religion into the state's public school system under a volunteer school chaplain program that went into effect in July. But, members of The Satanic Temple (TST), which is recognized as a church by the IRS, say they are ready to serve as "volunteer chaplains" under the new Florida law, which allows volunteer school chaplains "to provide support, services, and programs to students."

In response, Florida education officials introduced model policy last month that laid out "the appropriate guidelines to ensure that credible chaplains can volunteer in Florida’s schools," Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement on X.

The proposal would require the principal at every school to ensure "each person who applies to serve as a volunteer chaplain meets… minimum requirements before being put on the school’s list of Volunteer School Chaplains," which includes meeting the proposed definition of a chaplain and demonstrating a local religious affiliation as defined by the state. Chaplains must also meet certain education requirements to qualify.

"Florida welcomes legitimate and officially authorized chaplains to become volunteers at their local schools and to provide students with morally sound guidance," Diaz wrote.

But, school boards are reportedly hesitant to create chaplain programs over fears of possible religious freedom lawsuits should they restrict organizations like The Satanic Temple from participating, according to Politico.

In Louisiana, a new law requiring public schools to post a version of the Ten Commandments is facing legal challenges. The ACLU, along with other religious freedom groups, are suing on behalf of public school families in the state who want to see the law overturned, arguing it is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

But, in August, Landry told reporters that "many religions share and recognize the Ten Commandments as a whole. So, really and truly, I don’t see what the whole big fuss is about." He and Lousiana Attorney General Liz Murrill are asking schools to prepare to follow the new policy in January ahead of a court hearing at the end of the month.

In Texas, a proposed K-5 reading and language arts curriculum has been criticized for championing Christianity over other religions, Houston Public Media reported. But, the Texas Education Agency has said, "Religious source material is shared in the context of historical knowledge building and in a manner appropriate for a public-school setting, not to proselytize or present one religion as superior to another."

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, State Superintendent Walters announced in late June that the Bible would be required "as an instructional support" in the state curriculum for fifth through 12th grades.

Critics of the law claim Walters doesn't have the authority to alter curriculum standards without approval from state lawmakers or leadership at local school districts.

In a July memorandum, Walters' office said physical copies of the Bible and Ten Commandments are "mandatory for the holistic education of students in Oklahoma" and must be provided in all district classrooms.

He argued, "The Bible has played a significant role in the development of Western civilization and American history," but clarified it "must be used in student instruction for its historical, literary and secular value and is not to be used for religious purposes such as preaching, proselytizing or indoctrination."

Annie Laurie Gaylor, a co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, disagreed and told Politico the memo is "reckless grandstanding that school boards should ignore."

"Superintendent Walters has no authority whatsoever to dictate curriculum to school districts and individual teachers under state law," she said.

At least eight school districts in the state have publicly stated they won't be altering their curriculum in line with Walters' directive, USA Today reported.

"Some Oklahoma educators have indicated they won’t follow the law and Oklahoma standards, so let me be clear: they will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it," Walters hit back in a July 24 statement.

"Biblical instruction in its historical and literary context was the norm in American classrooms prior to the 1960s, and its removal foreshadowed a decades-long decline in American education," he told Politico.