Republican voters accused of being racist by New York Times editorial board member: 'It's terrifying'

Mara Gay, a member of the New York Times editorial board, slammed Americans who voted for the 21 Republican Congress members-elect who are opposing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker of the House as racist. Her comments came during a segment on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Thursday.

"What must the voters who sent these individuals to Washington think of our government if this is who they sent?" Gay asked.

"When you talk to some of these individuals, you get a sense that, you know, well politicians are all crooks anyway and the government is a joke anyway. Or, you know what, let's burn it to the ground," she continued.

"And really, that's what these people were sent to do. Or to make a mockery of it," Gay said.

Gay went on to accuse many of the 21 Republicans of being elected due to racism.

"The other element here, you touched upon a couple of minutes ago, which is just that some of these individuals were people who were really only elected based on a litmus test to stop the tide of diversity in the country, the browning of America, the fears that surround that, and so they were not elected to go do the work of government. And you're seeing that now," Gay said.

"It's terrifying. It would be funny if it weren't for the fact that we have real problems in this country that demand problem solvers. And of course, these are not public servants, but they are meant to act as our public servants."

"What happens when the next crisis comes? It's disturbing," Gay said.

Gay previously said it was "disturbing" to see many American flags being displayed in Long Island and promoted an article attacking Hasidic schools. She also accused conservative talk show host Dave Rubin of hosting white supremacists on his podcast.

McCarthy failed in 11 votes in his bid to become speaker over the last three days. Republican holdouts argue he is a member of the D.C. establishment and has failed to deliver results for conservatives, while supporters of McCarthy contend he is the best choice and that there are no viable alternatives.