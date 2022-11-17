Republican Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz rips 'The View' for insulting Latinos as gullible, not 'media savvy'

Texas Republican Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz called out "The View" and actor John Leguizamo on Thursday for claiming that Latinos fall for GOP "fear tactics" and aren't "media savvy."

"Hispanics are hard-working, patriotic, and smart — yes, including those who vote differently," De La Cruz wrote on Twitter. "It is disappointing when celebrities dismiss nuestra gente as gullible or not 'media savvy' because of our diversity. Do better, guys."

Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were discussing the importance of the Latino vote in the midterm elections with Leguizamo.

"I think, what they do is that they use fear tactics towards Central Americans, South Americans, Cubans," Hostin said on Wednesday. "They start with the communism; they start with the socialism. But they’re not really addressing the issues that Latinos face. And I’m surprised that we fall for it."

De La Cruz flipped a seat along the Texas border in the midterm elections and defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo in Texas' 15th Congressional District.

Leguizamo agreed with Hostin and said it was because "we’re not as media savvy maybe as we should be."

"So, trigger words get us. But they get White people, too. Trigger words get White people, too," he said.

De La Cruz told Fox News Digital that the media and Democrats don't understand the Hispanic community in South Texas.

"We're not complicated people here in South Texas. We love America. We want security. We love our family and we love God. It's really that easy and that's why our values align with the Republican Party," she added.

Hostin attacked Latino Republicans for "voting against their self-interest" in September.

"That's what's so interesting to me, that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you're a Democrat," she said.

Hostin has also called Black Republicans an "oxymoron."

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," she said interrupting guest host Lindsey Granger, during an episode of "The View" in May.