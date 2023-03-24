Is the Republican Party now the party of parents while Democrats become the party of 'Karens'?

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld praised Republicans for caring about parents' concerns, especially about their children's education, and slammed critics who demonize them on "The Five" Friday.

"PARENTS BILL OF RIGHTS" WINS ZERO VOTES FROM DEMS WHO ATTACK IT AS "FASCISM," "EXTREME" ATTACK ON SCHOOLS

GREG GUTFELD: I always love the [fact] if we're going to have a conversation, then you have the conversation. What do they [do]? They falsely accuse you of being a domestic terrorist? Parents went to the school boards to have a conversation and what happened? The FBI opened a probe on them, and then you know what happened after that? Nothing. There was zero evidence of a legitimate threat. Was that reported on in the media? Only at Fox. House Republicans did it.

The media didn't bother to follow up on these threats. They didn't try to find out who these domestic terrorists were – God forbid they wanted to get between their teachers and their kids. Do not fall for the big lie about privacy. Grab your kids when a liberal activist says we're concerned about a child's privacy because what they're saying is they're trying to get between you and your child. There is no privacy, right? Children are children, right? Parents are in control of their privacy. They have to look out for them. Don't pretend that a 4-year-old is this independent being with its own privacy.

All right, so here's the deal: There is zero evidence at all that there's any kind of threat, but they painted parents as domestic terrorists. They got away with that, right? We can't let it happen again. The Republican Party is becoming the party for parents. The Democratic Party is becoming the party of the unhappy single female activist, it has become the party of Karens. The Republicans are now the party of couples and children, and now they're being demonized because they actually give a damn, because they're going to show up, because they're going to talk about it.