Reporters praise Psaki for snapping at religious reporter for their question about abortion

Reporters praised White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday for giving "another smackdown" to a reporter after they asked a question about abortion.

Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), a Catholic news organization, reporter Owen Jensen asked Psaki about President Biden’s response to the Supreme Court ruling that allows the Texas Heartbeat Act to remain in effect.

"Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?" Jensen asked.

"He believes it's a women's right. It's a woman's body and it's her choice," Psaki responded.

Jensen followed up asking "Who does he believe then should look after the unborn child?"

"That it’s up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor," but then called out Jensen for never being pregnant himself," Psaki continued. "I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who face those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected."

Psaki then refused to hear any other questions from Jensen.

Other reporters praised Psaki's response to Owen's questions.

Voice of America reporter Patsy Widakuswara later tweeted about the exchange, calling it "another Psaki smackdown."

"Another Psaki smackdown: 'I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant,' @PressSec said to EWTN reporter questioning who Biden thinks is looking out for the unborn child," she tweeted.

"Jen Psaki shuts down a male reporter who asks why Pres. Biden supports abortion against his Catholic faith," the Recount tweeted.

Other reporters focused on Psaki shooting down a "male reporter" for asking about abortion.

Biden called the Supreme Court decision "unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights" and directed the Department of Justice to see if there are any action they can take to ensure women in Texas have access to abortions.

The Texas Heartbeat Act was originally signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The law prohibits abortions at six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected and allow individuals to sue clinics or people who assist with illegal abortions. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to act on a last-minute petition to block the act, allowing the law to remain in place.