Member of press corps turned away after temperature check at White House

A reporter has been turned away from the White House briefing room after they're temperature was determined to be too high.

The incident occurred just before President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took the podium to update the press on the government's coronavirus response. As of Saturday, the White House began testing everyone, including members of the press, who came in close contact with the president or vice president.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said. The affected reporter has not been named.

According to a pool report, "a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces" around 11:30 a.m. While his name was not immediately available, Deere said he was part of the White House physician's office.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO EXTEND TRAVEL BACK TO UK, IRELAND

President Trump said on Saturday that he took a diagnostic test for the coronavirus on Friday night and expects to get the results within the next two days. He also said that his temperature was "totally normal" when he checked it before entering the briefing room. Trump's announcement came after his physician reportedly released a letter saying the president didn't need to be tested for the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president declared a national emergency over the virus on Saturday and later urged Americans on Twitter to engage in social distancing.