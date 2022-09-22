Reporter calls out Biden admin, liberals as children are abandoned at border: Where is the outrage?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A reporter who's spent years covering the southern border detailed on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the "heartbreaking" reality for children trying to cross into the country from Mexico.

"It's a humanitarian crisis, the unaccompanied children reaching the border, the children who are just basically abandoned by smugglers in the middle of nowhere," said Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura.

Ventura noted that two boys were found by Border Patrol abandoned with numbers written on their clothes and skin. Thousands of children have been abandoned with over 140,000 unaccompanied minors reported through August.

DEMS REJECT GOP INVESTIGATION INTO SAFETY OF UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN AT THE BORDER: ‘COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY’

"My last recent trip in Yuma, I met a five-year-old boy that was abandoned in Mexicali. Two women found that little boy with literally no clothes," Ventura shared. "They put him on his back and took him into Yuma."

"These are the stories that are happening every single day at our southern border, but they never get the outrage from the other side," Ventura told host Brian Kilmeade.

Ventura criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies which have created an open border and encouraged more immigrants to make the journey to the southern border.

He said with more unaccompanied children on top of the huge influx of migrants, Border Patrol is completely "overwhelmed."

"I just left El Paso where the facilities have been so overcrowded, they're actually releasing migrants, including women and children in the streets, letting them sleep on the streets," Ventura said.

Since GOP governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis began efforts to bus and fly migrants to sanctuary cities, Democrats have unleashed criticism against the move calling it "inhumane."

Republicans and those living in border towns have called on Democrats and the Biden administration to focus on the massive influx of migrants and the inability for authorities and border communities to deal with the surge.

"Martha's Vineyard just saw a little percent of what the border crisis, what border towns here do," Ventura said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These small border towns just can't deal with it anymore."