Rep. Rashida Tlaib attacks NY Times for ‘providing a platform for transphobic hate and propaganda’

Tlaib slammed a recent New York Times Magazine article on 'the battle over gender therapy' for trans teens

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attacked the New York Times Monday for "providing a platform for transphobic hate & propaganda" after the newspaper's magazine published a long form piece in June exploring the impacts of gender transition on minors. 

Tlaib called on her followers to sign a petition sponsored by her congressional campaign "to tell the New York Times to stop providing a dangerous platform for transphobic hate, and instead amplify trans voices," in response to reports that the article was being used to support a Texas policy to investigate transgender "treatments" for youth as child abuse.

"The @nytimes has been providing a platform for transphobic hate & propaganda, with horrifying consequences. Texas just entered NYT articles into evidence to push for the TX Dept of Family & Protective Services to take trans kids away from their supportive parents," Tlaib tweeted. 

She continued, "During escalating assaults on trans people & trans rights nationwide, the New York Times is featuring writers debating whether trans people should even exist and scapegoating this already-marginalized community." 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Drawing from Marxist literature, Tlaib invoked terms like "liberation" and "solidarity" in her Twitter posts and credited Chase Strangio, deputy director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, for calling attention to the issue.

"Thank you @chasestrangio for sounding the alarm and asking cis people to speak up. To trans & non-binary people: I'm with you. I’m going to keep fighting for your right to exist, to be safe as your full authentic selves, & to thrive. Our safety & liberation is intertwined," she tweeted. 

"The fights for trans rights and reproductive justice are wrapped up together. Our right to bodily autonomy—our ability to make decisions about our own bodies—is under threat. This affects ALL of us. We must be in solidarity to defeat the growing fascist movement to control us," her tweets concluded. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on July 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The New York Times Magazine piece by Emily Bazelon, titled "The Battle Over Gender Therapy," did not question "whether trans people should even exist," nor did it "scapegoat" them. Rather, it highlighted voices from those in the medical community who raised concerns that "social influence" is having an impact on impressionable youth and their feelings toward their identities. The article also noted that some "detransition" after regretting their decision to undergo "gender treatment." 

Notably, even though it presented various perspectives, the piece was written from a liberal standpoint and criticized what it described as "right-wing backlash in the United States" against minors undergoing so-called "gender treatments."

In Tlaib's view, a left-leaning piece that provides a diversity of perspectives constitutes "a dangerous platform for transphobic hate." This view is consistent with broader censorship efforts that have taken place on college campuses.

The New York Times did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment in time for publication. 

UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,  attends the House Natural Resources Committee hearing titled Examining the Department of the Interior's Spending Priorities and the President's FY2022 Budget Proposal, in Longworth Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.  (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Some who have detransitioned expressed support for measures passed to protect the youth from transgender propaganda at a young age. Chloe Cole, an ex-trans teen, recently expressed support for Florida's ban on Medicaid funds for transgender medical interventions

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 