Rep. Michael Waltz on Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination: ‘It’s incredible’ what he is ‘getting done compared to all the rhetoric’

President Trump's accomplishments are "incredible" compared to the rhetoric you hear against him, Rep Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said Wednesday in reaction to the commander in chief being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement.

Waltz told "Fox & Friends" he would love to see Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize and if there is a “fair vote,” he could get it.

“President Obama got it for basically existing and blinking, so, if you look at the actual accomplishments -- which really is the story of [Trump's] presidency -- you look at what he is actually getting done compared to all the rhetoric that's out there, and it’s incredible,” the congressman said.

TRUMP NOMINATED FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE BY NORWEGIAN OFFICIAL, CITING ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL

The nomination submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

“What we have seen is a wholesale shift under [President Trump’s] leadership," Waltz said regarding how the president was able to broker the Israel-UAE deal. "I think you’re going to see more movement from Bahrain, from Oman and from other countries that realize that Israel is a liberal democracy that is here to stay -- the greatest ally of the United States.

“This alignment that you're seeing is vis-à-vis Iran, and the last thing those countries want is a repeat of the Obama-Biden years with a complete sellout of their security interests in the United States to the Mullahs in Iran so that is what is driving this alignment,” Waltz said.

Fox News' Jon Decker contributed to this report.