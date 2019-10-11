Meadows reacts to the Trump rally protests in Minneapolis

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., reacted Thursday night the anti-Trump protesters who gathered outside of President Trump's Minneapolis rally and threw items at police officers, saying they were trying to make sure they "intimidate future Trump rally supporters."

"You know inside the arena just a few minutes ago was really lifting up and honoring the law enforcement and and giving them the respect that they're doing," Meadows said on "The Ingraham Angle" guest hosted by Jason Chaffetz. "And yet outside a few minutes later, you have just, it appears to be just hostility towards law enforcement and really an unruly crowd."

Meadows added, "Listen this is all about making sure that they can try to intimidate future Trump rally supporters and goers. And that's just not going to happen."

During the rally Trump welcomed Lt. Bob Kroll and other Minneapolis Police Department members on stage.

Scores of Trump supporters, as well as pro-impeachment demonstrators, lined up hours before the event at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis began. At least one protester was photographed pouring milk on his face to counter the effects of pepper spray, as chaos unfolded outside the arena -- with pro-Trump hats being lit on fire, as some demonstrators harassed police and assaulted Trump supporters.

Meadows told Chaffetz that most Americans support law enforcement.

"What we need to make sure of is we take that message of freedom and hope to all Americans from coast to coast from Maine to Florida and from New York to California and in between and then we show them the differential," Meadows said. "The vast majority of America respects law enforcement appreciates the rule of law and do not endorse lawlessness."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.