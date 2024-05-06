Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump supporters 'training up in the hills' for election attack

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., warned that right-wing organizations connected to Trump are "training up in the hills somewhere" to attack if Biden wins the election in November.

The California Democrat discussed the former president on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart" and warned that we "better be careful" about what he could do. She also suggested that Biden and the Justice Department get involved in preemptively stopping right-wing violence.

"I’ll tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to ask the Justice Department, and I am going to ask the president to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if [Biden] loses," she remarked.

"I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack. We need to know now, given that he is telling us there is going to be violence if he loses. We need to know what his plan is and how we are going to be protected," Waters said.

Earlier in the segment, she emphasized the danger Trump poses to the U.S.

"You can’t trust anything that Donald Trump has to say. No matter if he loses, he is going to say it was fraud. He still has not accepted what happened in the last presidential election. We have to be very concerned about a former President of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a bloodbath, talking about perhaps there is going to be trouble. He said it in so many different ways," Waters said.

She added, "We should take him seriously. This man does not believe in the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator. This is a dangerous human being. We have to know what our country is going to do to protect us from him."

Fox News Digital reached out to Waters’ office for a comment.

Though Waters warned about right-wing Trump supporters attacking people, in 2018, she infamously called for her supporters to publicly confront and "absolutely harass" members of his cabinet.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd," Waters said. "And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents."

In 2021, she also called on protesters to "get more confrontational" if former police officer Derek Chauvin was not convicted of murdering George Floyd.

"We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business," Waters said.

